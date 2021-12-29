Drew Barrymore 'weighs in' on new self-care perspective

Drew Barrymore isn't waiting for the new year to start her resolutions.

On Tuesday, the actor posted a photo to Instagram of a scale with a yellow note above the number screen.

"Say something kind to yourself," the note read.

In the caption, the Hollywood star got candid about self-care and her perspective on body image.

"The point of wellness to me is the mental," Barrymore began. "I am exhausted from work. I don’t care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like crap. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles! I need a redo reboot. And it’s doesn’t matter what my number is."

The 46-year-old mom of two continued, "I wanted to start to show my beginning of the week, to show myself what I was capable of, if I had a week to actually practice that term 'self care' and I think it’s a load, because most of the time, we don’t actually have time to do it! Well, I actually have the time right now! So i am Interested in #whataweekcando."

Barrymore, who co-parents daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, with ex-husband actor Will Kopelman, suggested she was "off" from parenting this week and acknowledged trying to maintain her goals may be difficult in the coming weeks.

"Now I know once I go back to kids work life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy," she said. "But, it’s great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself."

Barrymore said eating healthy, meditation, walking, and staying balanced, "which is just hard to do in the middle of real life," are also part of her plan.

"It will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first," Barrymore said. "Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance."

At the end of her caption, "The Drew Barrymore Show" host vowed to invent a new way to weigh, written in all caps.

It's not the first time the talk show host has gotten candid about body image.

“There have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and Work my ass off!” Barrymore revealed in a vulnerable Instagram post in 2020.

At the time, Barrymore urged her followers not to compare themselves to the women they see in magazines and on red carpets, or be fooled by people who are thin after having a baby.

"If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there," she wrote. "You can too!"

