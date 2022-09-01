Bethenny Frankel posts before and after edited bikini pics to show ‘filtering is lying’

Bethenny Frankel shared two versions of the same bikini pic to show the distorting effects of photo editing.

“This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me,” the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star, 51, captioned her recent Instagram post. “But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten…”

In the first pic she shared, filters have seemingly been used to change her waistline, chest and skin texture.

She also shared the original, unfiltered version of the first photo.

Frankel shared this unfiltered version of her bikini photo. bethennyfrankel via Instagram

She finished by showing a comparison photo of the two images side by side.

Frankel shared before and after pics of her original photo (right) and the filtered version (left). bethennyfrankel via Instagram

“Filtering is lying: it is deceptive,” she wrote. “It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational.”

“It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate,” she added. “There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood.”

Frankel's honest post struck a chord with many fans.

“Thank you!!! It’s never enough, what we are expected to be,” one person commented on her post. “Very difficult to escape the filtered expectation. We need to breathe and be healthy and strong.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss also chimed in, writing to Frankel, “You are the absolute coolest and most bad ass and an inspiration to us all.”

The entrepreneur and TV host has a history of keeping it real on social media. In December, she shared two makeup-free selfies on Instagram.

“I’ll post these for you periodically to remind you that no makeup and natural is as real as we can be,” she wrote in the caption. “I haven’t seen any surgery or products that can compete with a good night’s sleep. There may come a day that I’ll ask you if it’s time to get some work done, but for today I’m happy just the way I am.”

Back in 2020, Frankel also shared a photo in her Instagram story that highlighted lines on her forehead and around her mouth.

“This one is for the haters…..I’ve earned these lines….and no filler…look at my mouth,” she captioned the candid pic. “These lips don’t lie…”