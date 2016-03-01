Anthony Bourdain's suicide puts spotlight on men's mental health

Bourdain died just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported suicide rates were up by 30 percent across the nation since 1999, with rates increasing among both sexes, and all racial and ethnic groups. Designer Kate Spade, who took her life Tuesday, was another recent high-profile example of the troubling trend.

Warning signs

Experts urge friends and family members of men and women at risk for suicide to always reach out and ask questions like: Are you having thoughts of killing yourself?

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says warning signs include:

talking about suicide, feeling hopeless, having no reason to live or being a burden to others

using more alcohol or drugs

withdrawing from family and friends or activities

sleeping too much or too little

calling people to say goodbye

giving away possessions

irritability, depression, anger or anxiety

"If you are concerned about a loved one, you should express your concern. Some people have the misconception that asking a person about suicide will increase the risk, but in reality asking does not increase the risk of suicide, but can save a life," said Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, president and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more additional resources.

The specter of depression

Men may seem strong and steady, but almost half, 49 percent, felt more depressed than they admitted to the people in their lives, according to a TODAY-commissioned report "State of Men 2016," a Berland Strategy online survey of 1,001 adult males. The survey was conducted as part of a series on men's health with The Dr. Oz Show.

Almost half of men, 45 percent, believed mental health issues could be solved on their own.

"Men are good deniers. Men are good at soldiering on and not showing their emotions. That's an important quality to have on the battlefield because you don't want the enemy to know that you're weak... but it's not so good if it keeps you from seeing your doctor," said psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Snyder, associate clinical professor at Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York.

Many keep suicidal thoughts to themselves

Thoughts of suicide are extremely serious, but 45 percent of men in the TODAY report revealed they likely would not discuss them with a friend. More than half, 53 percent, said they would not be very likely to recognize if one of their male friends was at risk for suicide.