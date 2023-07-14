Ty Pennington details visit to ICU due to abscess that was closing off his airway

Ty Pennington is letting fans know he's OK after landing in the ICU because of an abscess that blocked his airway.

The 58-year-old "Battle on the Beach" star posted photos of himself in a hospital bed, including one showing him being intubated.

The home renovator, who will help bring Barbie's iconic dreamhouse to life in the new series "Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge," also included a photo of himself at the "Barbie" movie premiere in Los Angeles.

In his caption, Pennington explained that just two days after he attended the July 9 premiere his health crisis escalated. “From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting!” he wrote.

He continued, "Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe."

"Turns out, that sore throat I've had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway," he wrote. "Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver."

Pennington underwent surgery on Wednesday, July 12, and was released from the ICU the following day, he wrote.

An abscess is a buildup of pus that can form almost anywhere in the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic. While minor abscesses often resolve on their own, more serious abscesses require surgical drainage.

Pennington told fans he was OK now, but still recovering. He explained that he shared news of his hospitalization to "shed some light" on why he was "MIA" from posting about his team's Season Three victory on "Battle on the Beach."

Pennington concluded his post by expressing gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for him. "Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St.Anthony’s in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such a great care of me," he wrote.

He also urged fans to not ignore any unusual symptoms they may be experiencing. "A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something," he wrote, adding the hashtag #justhappytobehere.