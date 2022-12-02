Toby Keith says stomach cancer is 'debilitating' but is hopeful about the future

Toby Keith is letting fans know that he has every intention to get back in "fighting shape" and possibly hit the road again to perform.

The country music star, 61, who revealed in June that he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021 and had been undergoing treatment for several months, shared a health update about his condition during a recent interview with "CMT Hot 20 Countdown."

In a video excerpt from the interview, Keith revealed that despite the difficulties of his diagnosis and treatment, he was feeling optimistic about the future.

"I'm thinking about getting back in fighting shape. I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up," the "Red Solo Cup" singer said.

“It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future,” he added.

Toby Keith, seen here performing in November at the 2022 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, told fans he hoped to get back "in fighting shape" after his treatment for stomach cancer. Jason Kempin / Getty Images for BMI

Keith initially told fans about his cancer diagnosis in a message on social media in June. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” the singer tweeted at the time. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait," he added.

According to the American Cancer Society, stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, happens when “cells in the stomach start to grow out of control.”

Last month, Keith was honored with a BMI Icon Award at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville. The singer gave a 12-minute acceptance speech and also performed at the ceremony, according to the Taste of Country website.

“Feelin’ the love,” Keith wrote alongside pics from the ceremony that he later posted on Instagram. “I was proud to accept @BMI’s Icon Award Tuesday night. Thank you BMI for all you’ve done over the years — and thank you to @carrieunderwood, @ericchurchmusic, @deandillonmusic, and @scottyemerick for the badass tributes."

