When Rusty Garrett, 67, noticed eating was becoming more painful , he wondered if it was related to acid reflux. His wife urged him to see a doctor and he learned the reason for his agony.

“Esophageal cancer was never in the forefront of my mind. I’ve heard of throat cancer,” the now-retired weatherman for KWTX 10 in Waco, Texas, told TODAY. “But esophageal cancer was a new one."

He’s sharing his story to encourage others.

“I felt compelled to try and be that little tiny voice out there that says, ‘Fight and never give up,’” he said. “It’s a challenge for me. Some days I wake up and I just feel like, ‘Gosh I cannot go through another episode’ … but I know I have to. I’m just compelled to try to give someone out there the hope that they can get through it.”

Trouble with eating leads to a diagnosis

For about seven months, Garrett found that eating hurt.

“I noticed that swallowing wasn’t really a problem. It was when the food went down to where I guess the esophagus meets the stomach. And I didn’t know it at the time, but it was getting stuck and it just felt like goodness gracious, wow, this was uncomfortable,” Garrett recalled. “After that I was kind of backing away from what I knew probably would be difficult.”

The pain “down the middle of the chest” felt so intense at times that it almost made him “double over.”

Some days, being treated for cancer feels really difficult for Rusty Garrett. Thanks to the support and prayers of his family, friends and followers he finds strength. He's sharing his story to offer hope to others facing health challenges. Courtesy Rusty Garrett

“I lost the desire whatsoever to eat and my wife was concerned —especially when she was the pain hit after eating,” Garrett said. “She encouraged me to go to my doctor.” His doctor ordered an endoscopy, a test where doctors snake a small camera through the mouth into the upper gastrointestinal tract. In late July, Garrett learned what was behind his weight loss and difficulty eating.

“I did have a tumor. They biopsied it through the endoscope and it came back malignant,” he said. “So, the journey began.”

Doctors told him that it’s either stage 2 or 3 esophageal cancer.

“Thank God my cancer has not metastasized,” he said. “It hasn’t spread to other vital organs — kidney, liver, lung.”

He met with a surgeon, a radiation oncologist and a medical oncologist and they decided that Garrett would do chemotherapy and radiation for six weeks first. In December, he will undergo surgery that would remove the tumor and part of the esophagus and reconnect it to the stomach.

“I said, ‘Is this survivable? Will I have any quality of life? And he said, ‘Sir, we are looking at a cure,’” Garrett recalled. “I’m very scared. I’m frightened. But I’m also very hopeful.”

He undergoes radiation once week, which takes about 10 minutes, and a once-weekly chemotherapy infusion for about two hours. He also takes a chemotherapy pill.

“I really get tired very quickly. I think I’m tolerating it as well as can be expected,” Garrett said. “The biggest and most difficult part of this is trying to keep from losing more weight.”

Eating still feels difficult and treatment causes some extra irritation and discomfort. Before Garrett eats he has to use something called “magic mouthwash,” a prescribed liquid medicine that includes lidocaine, Benadryl and Maalox.

Rusty Garrett shared his story to help others feel less alone. Courtesy Rusty Garrett

“It’s like taking milk of magnesia, but it tastes even worse. It’s given by a syringe in the back of my throat and it, I guess, coats the esophagus and that tumor-inflamed area so that I can at least try to get the food all the way down,” he said. “The tumor has obviously through all this radiation, chemo has gotten irritated … it really doesn’t like it when I put food down there.”

Garrett needs to keep his weight up so that he can undergo surgery. If he loses too much weight, he’ll need a feeding tube, which he’d like to avoid until after surgery. Garrett said his tumor is nestled in a spot called the GE junction, “where the esophagus meets the stomach” and that’s why it makes eating so painful. The food gets stuck and struggles to pass through into the stomach.

“It’s hard to get that taste (of magic mouthwash) out of my mouth but it literally aids my ability to get food down. It’s just a hard process to go through each and every time I want to eat,” he explained. “I’m trying to eat shakes and soups.”

The surgery will take about seven hours as doctors remove the parts of the esophagus affected by the cancer and re-attach it to the stomach. It will reduce his stomach’s capacity and as he recovers he will need a feeding tube for at least a month.

“I’ll probably be anxious to hurry up and be able to eat a hamburger, but I’ll have to take it very slow,” he said. “I’ll be in the hospital after surgery for a couple of weeks.”

Sharing his story to inspire others

Since struggling to eat, Garrett finds himself appreciating things he never considered before.

“When you sit in front of a plate of food and you eat it, you take for granted that you can do it,” he said. “I need to learn how to appreciate the small things. I’ve learned so much about fighting discomfort. I’m trying to get my mind in a different place.”

Rusty Garrett feels grateful for the love and support of his family as he undergoes treatment for esophageal cancer. Courtesy Rusty Garrett

For much of his adult life, Garrett worried about heart disease — his father died from it and he hoped to avoid the same fate. He’d walk 10,000 steps a day to try to bolster his heart health and he still tries to walk around his ranch or on the treadmill when he feels up to it.

“I really dedicated myself to try to stay healthy for my heart — never thinking in a million years that I would deal with cancer of the esophagus,” he said.

He hopes others feel less alone when hearing about his story.

“It’s easy to crawl into a deep hole and just marinate on the sadness of the situation. I know so many cancer patients who just struggle with every day life,” he said. “God has given me so many gifts, so many blessings that I just feel compelled (to give hope).”