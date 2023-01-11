'Lord of the Dance' star Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive form of cancer'

"Lord of the Dance" star Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form of cancer."

The 64-year-old Irish dance legend's diagnosis was revealed in a statement on Flatley's social media accounts on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

"Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors," read the statement, which was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Flatley staring at the sea.

The statement concluded, “No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you."

Flatley found fame in the mid-1990s with the creation of the global phenomenon "Riverdance," a theatrical show that combined traditional Irish dancing with modern choreography. He went on to create the hit shows "Lord of the Dance" and "Celtic Tiger."

Michael Flatley in 2015 Walter McBride / WireImage

In 2015, Flatley made his Broadway debut in "Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games."

He also appeared as a guest judge on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2008 and hosted NBC’s “Superstars of Dance” in 2009.

Flatley, who retired from dancing in 2016, was previously diagnosed with malignant skin cancer in 2003 after an MTV viewer noticed a brown spot on his face during an interview and notified his personal assistant, Flatley told Ireland's the Sunday Independent in 2021.

“So many people who surround me have had cancer and so many people I know have died from it,” Flatley said at the time.

“I was diagnosed with skin cancer myself and it was a very scary time. I sympathize with anybody who is lying on that bed and facing the uncertainty of the future. It can be a frightening place,” he added.