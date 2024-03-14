In 2017, Jesse Solomon, then 24, visited his doctor for a physical and screening for sexually transmitted infections. During the exam, he experienced a mild, but unexpected symptom.

“I felt like a twinge of pain in my testicle. I didn’t really think anything of it,” Solomon, 31, a new cast member of Bravo’s “Summer House,” tells TODAY.com. “The doctor said, ‘...you know it’s probably nothing but go get an ultrasound.’”

After a work trip, Solomon finally underwent all the tests the doctor requested. And soon after, he received a call requesting he return and see his doctor.

“I was just like, ‘Oh no, I probably have chlamydia or something … my life is over,’” Solomon recalls.

But a follow-up conversation with his doctor revealed something else.

“The doctor was like, ‘Hey, so it looks like you have cancer. We won’t know for sure until we remove the testicle but that’s likely the next step,’” he says. “It was a bit of a shock.”

At the time, Solomon only knew of testicular cancer because of Lance Armstrong.

“I wasn’t regularly checking myself or particularly concerned,” he says about his routine before his diagnosis. “I just thought I was living a pretty healthy lifestyle and (cancer) wouldn’t affect me. But cancer doesn’t care about who you are, how old you are, your gender. It just affects everybody.”

Testicular cancer tends to impact younger people, the American Cancer Society says. Surgery is typically the first line of treatment, past TODAY.com reporting says. And those whose disease is in more advanced stages might also need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.

Solomon had surgery to have his testicle removed and was diagnosed with stage 1 testicular cancer.

“It was painful,” he says. “...Piranhas jumping around in your stomach while getting kicked in the nuts by a small child would be a good way to put it because they cut a hole in your stomach and take out one of your testicles.”

Thankfully, recovery was a smoother process. After just a week, Solomon felt well enough to attend a concert.

For the first year, Solomon had regular check-ups every six weeks. Then, about 11 months after surgery, his doctor found cancer in the lymph nodes in his stomach, which meant he now had stage 2 testicular cancer. Solomon had to undergo four rounds of chemotherapy from July to September 2018.

“I was nauseous all the time and didn’t feel great,” he says. “I definitely lost my hair, like my eyebrows towards the end. I definitely had like tingling in the fingers and the toes and ringing in my ears.”

When Solomon was first diagnosed with cancer, he didn’t tell anyone but his family. But when he knew he needed chemotherapy and could lose his hair, he became more open about his diagnosis. He continues being candid about what having cancer is like and how it changed him.

“One of the big reasons I wanted to go on (‘Summer House’) was (because) I thought my story could help people,” Solomon says. “A lot of people know someone who’s going through something similar whether it’s cancer or any sort of illness.”

On the second episode of season 8, Solomon told the rest of the housemates about his diagnosis over dinner. He didn't feel like much of a cancer survivor since surgery appeared to be the answer at first.

But once it spread, he felt differently.

"(Cancer) is one of the better things that's happened to me," he said. When your brother and father have to help you to the bathroom, he said, it puts things into perspective and you realize who's there for you and who's not.

Jesse Solomon in Summer House - Season 8. Felix Kunz / Bravo

Since his diagnosis, he's became closer to his loved ones who called and visited him often.

“It really stuck with me and struck me (with) the importance of family because when you’re sick and you can’t help yourself that’s who you have,” Solomon says.

Solomon says he hopes his story will encourage men to talk to their doctors about their health or bodily changes they may notice. Experts recommend that men examine their testicles monthly to detect possible irregularities, TODAY.com previously reported.

“I want men to know that they should be giving themselves regular physical exams because that’s the best way to be able to tell if there’s something going on,” Solomon says. “I caught it early … Maybe it will encourage other people to go and get checked.”

He recently had a five-year check up and says it will be featured on “Summer House.”

“I was super fortunate that I had incredible doctors and my family was super supportive. What if I was in a different situation where I hadn’t caught it early?” Solomon says. “I’m super grateful.”