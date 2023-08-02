Jamie Foxx says his sister saved his life when he was hospitalized

Jaime Foxx is so thankful for his sister Deidra Dixon.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, he wished her a happy birthday and said he wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for her quick thinking.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason," he wrote on Instagram. "And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

In Foxx's post, he shared a bunch of photos of Dixon over the years.

Foxx's post comes after he addressed his fans in a video on Instagram in July and talked about the recent "medical complication" he experienced in April that led to his hospitalization.

In his video last month, Foxx said it was Dixon and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who “saved” his life. He also thanked God and the “great medical people” around him for helping him get back on his feet again.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in, in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out,” he said. “They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”

Also in the video, Foxx disputed rumors that he was blind or paralyzed. However, he did say that he "went to hell and back" and experienced "some potholes" on his "road to recovery."

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he said. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie (or) television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” Foxx continued.

However, he noted that he was thankful for everyone who sent him well wishes and prayers.

"I’m here on Earth because of God, man,” he said. “So I love all y’all. I just wanted to jump on here and let you know that I’m on my way back.”