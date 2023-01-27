FDA proposes easing blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday proposed easing blood donation guidelines for gay and bisexual men.

Under current rules, the FDA allows donations from gay and bisexual men if they haven’t had sex with another man for three months.

In a draft proposal posted to the agency’s website, the FDA said the new rules would allow anyone to donate blood — regardless of gender or sexual orientation — as long as they haven’t engaged in certain sexual behaviors in the last three months.

Blood donors who report having a new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner would be asked about their sexual activity over the last three months under the new guidelines.

“Maintaining a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products in the U.S. is paramount for the FDA, and this proposal for an individual risk assessment, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, will enable us to continue using the best science to do so,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.

The FDA will not reach a final decision immediately.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com.