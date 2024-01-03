Damar Hamlin is reflecting on the moment that nearly killed him, one year later.

It was Jan. 2, 2022, when the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest after he tackled a Bengals receiver during the game. Hamlin received CPR on the field, before being taken to the hospital and was in critical condition.

Now, a year later, the NFL star made the memory permanent with a new tattoo. Tattoo artist Alexander Brenes shared photos with Hamlin, as well as the final artwork.

Hamlin’s new tattoo is of two hands making a heart shape with an electrocardiogram in the center.

Hamlin left a heart hand emoji, a bronze medal with the number 3 (which is his jersey number), and a wing emoji.

After his recovery, Hamlin appeared at the Super Bowl with the first responders and medical personnel who saved him. Less than four months after his cardiac arrest, he was cleared to play.

It wasn’t until November of 2023 that Hamlin returned to the field where his cardiac event happened. The athlete did not play during the Bengals vs. Bill game but reflected on the moment in an interview with TODAY.

“We made the right steps as far as just addressing the elephant in the room,” Hamlin said on TODAY of his team’s return to the stadium. “But, ultimately, our focus all week has been about coming up here to get a win.”

He added that the moment brought some closure and reflection.

“Being able to get knocked down ... in front of the entire world and then come into that same stadium and stand in whatever role that I have and support my team — I think that shows a lot of strength, a lot of courage, a lot of pride, a lot of confidence.”

At the time, Hamlin announced that he would be launching a new scholarship called Cincinnati Heroes, focusing on helping underserved students. For the next three years, the scholarship will select 10 children and give them $1,000.