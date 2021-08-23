Melissa Joan Hart gives update on COVID-19 struggle, says son tested positive

What a difference four days can make.

Last Wednesday, Melissa Joan Hart took to Instagram to tell her fans and followers that despite being vaccinated, she’d been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that the breakthrough illness was “weighing” on her chest and making it “hard to breathe.”

But on Sunday, she shared some good news — and some not-so-good news, too.

“I want to let you know I'm doing so much better,” the 45-year-old said in the new clip she posted. “Feel like I'm probably, like, at 75%. My last video, I was probably like 20, 25%. Ugh. It’s been a rough week but feeling better.”

And although in her last video she also mentioned that she thought one of her kids had it as well, this time she added that her 15-year-old son, Mason, is “feeling better” now, too.

But unfortunately, another one of the three children she shares with husband Mark Wilkerson has tested positive.

"Tucker, my little one, is positive,” she said, adding that he currently has no symptoms, “so that’s good.”

Previously, she stated that Tucker, 8, had worn a mask to school every day, even though his school didn’t require it. She noted at the time, “If he does get it, I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom, because he protected his teacher and his classmates from it.”

As for her other son, 13-year-old Braydon, he’s still negative. But they’re still waiting to find out her husband’s coronavirus status.

“Waiting on Mark's results, which got lost in the mail,” she explained in the latest video. “So, all staying very isolated and separate.”

Right now, in addition to feeling better overall, Hart feels gratitude to everyone who’s shown her and her family support.

“Just wanted to send love to everyone out there,” she said. “Thanks for checking on us. Thanks for all the chicken soup. I’ve really felt the outpouring of love, and I just want to thank you.”

She closed her video with one more message for anyone watching: “Stay safe everybody."

After all, in her last message, Hart expressed feelings of guilt for not remaining vigilant after getting vaccinated.

"I just wish I'd done better, so I'm asking you guys to do better,” she said. “Protect your families, protect your kids. It's not over yet. I hoped it was, but it's not.”