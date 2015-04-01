In the U.S., the back is commonly regarded as hard to reach and difficult to protect with sunscreen. In fact, a recent study by the American Academy of Dermatology found that 37 percent of people never apply sunscreen to their back because it's difficult to apply and most people will not ask for help.

So it's not surprising that the back is the most common site for malignant melanoma in both men and women. This location makes it hard to detect and often leads to later diagnosis and more difficulty treating.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It is estimated that around 9,000 people will die from it this year. And it's not just a disease that affects the elderly. In fact, melanoma is the second most common form of cancer in young females, ages 15-29, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

So what can you do to prevent it, aside from being diligent about wearing sunscreen? Do a skin check with a friend, or schedule an annual skin scan with your dermatologist.

"It takes about 10 minutes," said Dr. Elizabeth Hale, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "We recommend all adults 18 and over get a check once a year. If you have specific risk factors like a family history of skin cancer, a lot of moles, a history of indoor tanning — you should get checked twice a year."

Before you start examining your skin for suspicious moles from top to bottom, strip down to your birthday suit and stand in front a mirror under strong light. Start with the scalp, parting the hair to check the skin and work your way down, using the hand mirror for places you can’t see up close.