Melanie Griffith is stripping down in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 63-year-old Oscar-nominated actor donned pink lingerie for a pair of stunning Instagram pics last week as part of Kit Undergarments' monthlong initiative to raise funds for the Women's Cancer Research Fund.

"I'm joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I'm wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose (size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose (size 2)," Griffith wrote in the caption. "@kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure."

Melanie Griffith smiles for photographer at the VIOLET GREY x Victoria Beckham Beauty LA Dinner in November 2019. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

"And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy♥️♥️♥️," she added.

The "Working Girl" star, who posted a selfie in lingerie in October 2019, modeled the pink bra and panties while sitting on the edge of a bathtub. She wrapped her hair in a towel and wore a pair of stylish flats on her feet.

Griffith's famous pals marveled over her sexy pics in the comments of her post.

"can I get those legs next time around ?💕💕💕💕😍" asked actor Trudie Styler, wife of musician Sting.

"WHOA MAMA," wrote actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Griffith is just the latest celebrity to partner with Kit Undergarments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, Selma Blair, Lisa Rinna and dozens more stars have also posed in the brand's chic lingerie for the cause.

Hudson, 41, shared a photo of herself wearing the lingerie while leaping into the air.

"Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones. We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this," she wrote.

She cheekily added, "... also, voting in underwear is fun!"