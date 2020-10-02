First lady Melania Trump says she and President Donald Trump are "feeling good" after they revealed early Friday that they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were beginning the quarantine process.

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," the first lady tweeted. "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

The news of their diagnoses came hours after Trump tweeted that political advisor and former White House communications director Hope Hicks had tested positive, and that the Trumps were awaiting their own results. Trump later tweeted that he and his wife had both tested positive and would "begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately."

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," the president tweeted. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, wrote in a memo that "the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions," Conley continued. "Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

The announcement comes with 31 days left before the presidential election, which includes two more presidential debates, with the next one scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.

Trump, who is 74, has been criticized for his mixed messaging about masks, initially refusing to wear one himself and then urging them to use them in August. He also told veteran journalist Bob Woodward in March that he was intentionally downplaying the severity of the virus.

“No masking, no distancing — what did they expect was going to happen?” Dr. Vin Gupta said on MSNBC after the news broke.

A Trump rally scheduled for Friday in Orlando, Florida, was cancelled. The president was most recently in New Jersey on Thursday for a fundraiser and held a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday after his debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday.

As of Oct. 2, more than 7 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with more than 208,000 deaths, according to NBC News.