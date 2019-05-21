Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 5:36 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Mel B is dealing with a scary medical malady.

The Spice Girls singer posted a lengthy message on Instagram Tuesday morning, letting people know about vision problems that got so bad she had to go to the hospital.

“Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry,” she captioned the post, which includes a photo of her with a bandage over her right eye.

Mel, 43, then went on to specify what the problem was and that she was truly sick, despite what the media may have reported.

Mel B went to the hospital after a health scare affected the vision in both of her eyes. Getty Images

“Even though the stupid press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before,so who every is selling this story ‘a close reliable source’ is full of BS and needs to get there silly facts right big time,I was actually in a lot of pain and very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye,” she wrote.

The pop star says she has a long road to recovery ahead of her, but the prognosis is good.

“I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control,Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!” she wrote. “im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse. My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ??”

The Madonna line may be in reference to her wearing an eye patch in the video for her new song, "Medellín" or the fact she sported one while performing at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel last weekend.

It's unclear how Mel's eye problems will affect the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour. Her story is a good reminder to always see a doctor if you feel you have an eye infection, vision changes or other symptoms.

The former "America's Got Talent" judge has dealt with other medical issues recently. Back in December, the Spice Girls visited her in the hospital after she broke two ribs.

Mel also revealed last August that she was undergoing treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder after her split from husband Stephen Belafonte.

“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” she told the British tabloid The Sun. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, 'Brutally Honest', and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life from the death of my dad to my relationship with men.”