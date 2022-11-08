Meghan Trainor turned her negative body image into motivation that eventually led to weight loss.

She told Entertainment Tonight Canada on Oct. 29 that she lost 60 pounds in the months following the birth of her first child, Riley Sabara, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara.

Trainor, 28, told the outlet that after delivering Riley in February 2021, "I was my heaviest I'd ever been. I was 200 pounds. ... I just wasn't feeling great."

“I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place, and I wanted to be in a great place for my son," she explained.

Meghan Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara with their son Riley during her TODAY show concert on Oct. 21, 2022. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Riley is the force that pulled her out of the slump she was experiencing, she said.

"So I worked (out) everyday and challenged myself. And I was like, 'If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything.' And I did."

The “Lips Are Movin'” singer said smaller victories along the way kept her inspired.

Meghan Trainor on TODAY Oct. 21, 2022. Helen Healey / TODAY

"I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off one week at a time, one pound. I was like, 'I'm fighting.'"

"I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean," she added.

The journey also taught her about the mental health benefits of working out: “My brain is so happy when I exercise," she quipped.

Trainor has been vocal about her struggle with sometimes crippling anxiety and previously shared how TODAY co-host Carson Daly helped her navigate it all.

“He’ll never know how much his video helped me," Trainor said on TODAY in 2018, referring to the moment Carson opened up about his anxiety disorder earlier that year. "I played that for (my friends and family), and I was like, ‘That’s how I was feeling.’ I just couldn’t say it. It’s hard to explain.”

Trainor is currently in her “Takin’ It Back” era — inspired by the name of the album that she released Oct. 21.

She told ET Canada, "I'm just feeling like I'm better than ever."