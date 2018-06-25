Meghan Trainor opens up about anxiety and how Carson Daly helped her

The "All About That Bass" singer revealed earlier this year that a problem with her vocal cords triggered a long battle with depression and anxiety.

When she heard Carson, 45, candidly detail his own struggle during a TODAY segment in March, she realized she could relate.

During the segment, Carson opened up about suffering with anxiety and panic attacks dating back to childhood. By the time he was hosting MTV's "Total Request Live" in the late 1990s, his anxiety was causing him anguish. He recalled visiting a hospital after one particularly brutal anxiety attack to make sure he wasn't having a heart attack.

"You feel like you’re dying," he said.