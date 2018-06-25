Meghan Trainor opens up about anxiety and how Carson Daly helped her

Get the latest from TODAY
Meghan Trainor knows what it's like to feel "trapped" in a deep hole of worry and despair, but she didn't know how to describe the feeling until she heard TODAY anchor Carson Daly open up about his struggle with generalized anxiety disorder.
"He'll never know how much his video helped me — and my family. I played that for them and I was like, 'That's how I was feeling.' I just couldn’t say it. It's hard to explain," Trainor, 24, revealed to TODAY host Hoda Kotb on Monday.
The "All About That Bass" singer revealed earlier this year that a problem with her vocal cords triggered a long battle with depression and anxiety.
When she heard Carson, 45, candidly detail his own struggle during a TODAY segment in March, she realized she could relate.
During the segment, Carson opened up about suffering with anxiety and panic attacks dating back to childhood. By the time he was hosting MTV's "Total Request Live" in the late 1990s, his anxiety was causing him anguish. He recalled visiting a hospital after one particularly brutal anxiety attack to make sure he wasn't having a heart attack.
"You feel like you’re dying," he said.
For Trainor, Carson's struggle sounded awfully familiar. "It's the most confusing, frustrating thing ever because you're just trapped in it until you can figure it out," she said Monday.
In fact, the singer felt so grateful for Carson's candor that she made it a point to thank him the next time the pair met face to face.
"I went up to him and I was like, 'You don't know what you've done for me, but it was amazing!'" she said.