It was just a few weeks ago that Meghan McCain revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in an op-ed for "The New York Times."

The 34-year-old admitted in a post on Instagram that she was “petrified” to share the tragic news publicly.

In an Instagram post, McCain thanked everyone who shared kind words and offered support, following a quote from "Rocky Balboa."

“Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support,” she continued. “My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone. None of us are alone in this.”

McCain expressed that she was afraid to share her story but she will “never, ever let fear dictate my life choices.”

She went on to thank you husband for being “the greatest source of strength, love, and faith a woman could ever ask for.”

In her op-ed, McCain shared statistics that while the miscarriage rate varies, it can range from one in ten to one in four pregnancies.

It was during a photoshoot for the cover of "New York Times Magazine" when McCain received the phone call from her doctor to confirm her miscarriage after suspicion.

"The View" co-host explained that she missed a few days of work after the miscarriage.

"It wasn’t many, but given the job I have, it was enough to spark gossip about why I would be away from ‘The View’,” she wrote. “This was not supposed to be public knowledge. I have had my share of public grief and public joy. I wish this grief — the grief of a little life begun and then lost — could remain private.”

Despite the pain and grief she has felt since finding out the tragic news, McCain ended her op-ed on a hopeful note, remembering her late father, John McCain.

"When my father passed, I took refuge in the hope that someday we would be united in the hereafter," she wrote. "I still imagine that moment, even as I trust that a loving God will see it happen. Now I imagine it a bit differently. There is my father — and he is holding his granddaughter in his hands."