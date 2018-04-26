Meet the woman who was 'locked in' her own body for 4 years

Get the latest from TODAY
Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Victoria Arlen and her mother, Jacqueline, who talk about Victoria’s four-year ordeal trapped inside her own body, aware of her surroundings but unable to communicate with the outside world after two rare conditions left her in a vegetative state. Victoria describes the moment she made her mother aware she was conscious of her, using only her eyes.
