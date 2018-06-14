Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Meet the woman who raises pigs as service animals for veterans

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jun.14.201806:27

Mandi Tidwell wanted to serve her country in the military, but suffered a crippling injury five weeks into basic training was sent home. Today, she serves in a different way: through Hooves Marching for Mercy, a nonprofit pig sanctuary that raises service animals for the veteran community. She joins Megyn Kelly TODAY (but Willie, one of her 29 pigs, has stage fright!).

