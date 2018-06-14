Meet the woman who raises pigs as service animals for veterans

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Mandi Tidwell wanted to serve her country in the military, but suffered a crippling injury five weeks into basic training was sent home. Today, she serves in a different way: through Hooves Marching for Mercy, a nonprofit pig sanctuary that raises service animals for the veteran community. She joins Megyn Kelly TODAY (but Willie, one of her 29 pigs, has stage fright!).