Meet the woman who raises pigs as service animals for veterans

Mandi Tidwell wanted to serve her country in the military, but suffered a crippling injury five weeks into basic training was sent home. Today, she serves in a different way: through Hooves Marching for Mercy, a nonprofit pig sanctuary that raises service animals for the veteran community. She joins Megyn Kelly TODAY (but Willie, one of her 29 pigs, has stage fright!).
