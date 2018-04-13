Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Meet the neuroscientist who lost her mind (then got it back again)

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

08:38

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Barbara Lipska, a distinguished neuroscientist who says she became “a heartless monster” when brain tumors caused her to experience symptoms of madness, like seeing her own hand disappear. She tells Megyn how immunotherapy relieved her condition, and says today, “I live from one day to another, enjoying every single day of my life.”

