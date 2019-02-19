Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 19, 2019, 3:06 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

John Robbins was the apparent heir to Baskin-Robbins, one of the world's biggest names in ice cream, but he chose a completely different path to promote healthy living. NBC's Gadi Schwartz shares his story.

The Robbins family hasn't had a connection to Baskin-Robbins in decades, so we reached out to their parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc, and they responded with the following:

“At Baskin-Robbins, we are proud of our history and carrying on the tradition of incredible tasting ice cream, launched by Irv and Burt more than 70 years ago. We are modernizing the brand while maintaining the heritage to bring guests great flavors and memorable moments. We offer a wide range of premium flavors and frozen treats using high-quality ingredients to fit any lifestyle and meet the needs of today’s consumer. In addition to our classic ice cream flavors, we also offer frozen yogurts, no sugar added ice creams, reduced-fat ice creams and many gluten-conscious flavor options.

Baskin-Robbins also previously announced the removal of synthetic colors from its ice cream sold both at its restaurants and in quarts and pints at retail locations. This was part of the brand's ongoing efforts to offer great-tasting, high-quality products and cleaner menu labels without sacrificing the quality and taste consumers expect."