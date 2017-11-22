share tweet pin email

In September, TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer and personal trainer Will Weber challenged viewers to start getting healthy now, instead of putting it off until January 1. The duo has been sharing tips and tricks all fall with their Trim Before Turkey plan, and they followed three viewers through the entire journey. Today, those women have collectively lost over 50 pounds!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Trim Before Turkey: 3 TODAY viewers have lost a total of 60 pounds! Play Video - 4:37 Trim Before Turkey: 3 TODAY viewers have lost a total of 60 pounds! Play Video - 4:37

How'd they do it? Thanks to Joy Bauer's meal plan, healthy meal planning was a breeze. Bauer even challenged them to lighten up their favorite recipes — and they were up to the task! Weber put them on a serious fitness regimen and they stuck with it.

Look at their progress!

Karine lost 15 pounds and is now a size 10.

Courtesy of Karine Noncent / TODAY

Karine Noncent, 31, is going through a divorce and wants to make 2018 a year of rebuilding and starting over. "I've yo-yo (dieted) all of my life," the Alexandria, Virginia, resident told TODAY. "This is the time it's going to stick — no matter what."

"I am happier and more confident that I have ever been," she said. "I feel so good in my skin. I feel strong!"

Karine started at 205 and is now down to 190!

Katie lost 14 pounds and went from a size 18 to 14.

Courtesy of Katie Borghoff Rodriquez / TODAY

Katie Rodriguez, 35, of Valley Cottage, New York, has a 6-month-old baby at home and was struggling with her weight when TODAY reached out to her. Now she's feeling "good!"

Katie started out at 209 and is now down to 195!

Athena lost 25 pounds and has a lot more energy.

Courtesy of Athena Morales-Wortman / TODAY

Athena Wortman, 32, of Bayside, New York, has two young children and was worried about her cholesterol levels.

"When I first started the plan, I didn't realize how much food I was consuming and how it affected my mood and even how I socialized with friends," she explained.

Thanks to the Trim Before Turkey challenge, she's feeling back on track. Today, her cholesterol levels are in a normal range.

"I feel great. I can run around with my kids. I have energy," she said. "I'm doing amazing!"

Athena started out at 180 pounds and is now 155!

What's next?

How can they continue on this path through the rest of the holiday season? "Be selective about your splurges," advised Bauer. "Choose two to three special events, meals or parties that you look forward to and plan to indulge at those celebrations."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Trim Before Turkey: Healthy Thanksgiving plates, 30-second squat challenge Play Video - 4:15 Trim Before Turkey: Healthy Thanksgiving plates, 30-second squat challenge Play Video - 4:15

During the rest of the holiday season: Stick to your healthy habits. "Remember, it's called a holiday, not a holi-month," joked Bauer.

While it might be hard to stick to your workout plan during the holiday craziness, it is the key to success, according to Weber.

"Find someone who will help you stay accountable — a friend, family member or health professional," he recommended. And finally, remember you're worth the effort!

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out our My Weight-Loss Journey page.