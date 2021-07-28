4 McCormick seasoning products recalled over salmonella concerns

Several McCormick & Company brand seasonings have been voluntarily recalled after routine testing found that the products may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The recall affects four different products: 1.31-ounce and 2.25-ounce bottles of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, 1.75-pound bottles of McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and 153-gram bottles of Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the affected products were shipped between June 20 and July 21, 2021, and shipped to more than two dozen states, including New York, California, Alaska and Florida. The affected products were also internationally shipped to Bermuda and Canada.

“We are actively investigating the source of the salmonella with intensive focus and speed for the four products involved in the recall," said Lori Amos Robinson, the vice president of corporate communications, branding and social responsibility at McCormick & Company. "We have extensive quality protocols in place and believe this was an isolated incident that we are taking very seriously.”

Several sizes of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning have been recalled. McCormick & Company

The full list of affected date codes and product codes is available on the FDA's website.

While no illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the potential salmonella contamination, McCormick has asked distribution centers and grocery stores to remove any affected product from store shelves and dispose of the items immediately. Customers who have purchased the affected seasonings should "destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption." The container that the seasoning came in should also be discarded.

Customers can contact McCormick consumer affairs at 1-800-635-2867 to request a refund or replacement, and do not need to return to the affected product to the store where it was purchased.

153-gram bottles of Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning have been recalled. McCormick & Company

What is salmonella?

The FDA defines salmonella as "an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems."

Healthy people who contract salmonella may experience symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illness. Symptoms can start within hours after infection and typically last a week or less.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella can be found in many foods, including vegetables, poultry and processed foods including nut butters and chicken nuggets. Contaminated foods typically "look and smell normal." Salmonella can also be transferred from animal to person and from person to person.

