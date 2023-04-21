Martin Lawrence gives update on Jamie Foxx amid actor’s hospitalization

Martin Lawrence says Jamie Foxx is progressing amid his hospital stay for an undisclosed medical complication.

"I hear he's doing better," he said in an interview with Extra after receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame April 20.

"My prayers go out for him every night," the "Martin" star said. "Just wishing the best for him. (He's) one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."

The "Ray" actor's daughter Corinne Foxx announced on Instagram April 12 that her father had been hospitalized in Atlanta and was on the road to recovery.

In a statement to NBC News, Foxx's rep said the actor's "condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, some of whom were not in town, came to the hospital.”

“He is communicating now," the representative added.

In Corinne Foxx's statement, she said her father experienced a "medical complication."

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she continued.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” her statement ended.

The "Django: Unchained" actor was in Atlanta filming movie "Back In Action" at the time of his medical emergency. Production is reportedly using a stunt double for Foxx's role as he recovers in the hospital.

Garcelle Beauvais, his co-star on "The Jamie Foxx Show" shared a sweet "appreciation post" for Foxx on Instagram April 14.

"J I love you so much !!!" she wrote. "I want & need you to get better soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you light love and prayers."