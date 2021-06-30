Martha Stewart shares photo of foot while recuperating from 3-hour surgery

Heads up everyone: Martha Stewart is not perfect!

As she revealed on Instagram Wednesday, even she is subject to accidents, sharing a photo of her bound foot and bare toes following surgery from an Achilles tendon rupture:

"Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story," she wrote in the caption. "Bad timing all around. Ruptured my Achilles’ tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail. The great Dr John Kennedy at NYULangone performed a three hour operation yesterday to repair the damage."

The Achilles tendon is located at the back of the ankle and can easily be injured due to its limited blood supply, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. Injuries can cause severe pain and restrict ability to bend the foot or stand on toes.

Stewart, 79, continued in her caption, "Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks. After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity. Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car. Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again."

Martha Stewart at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As recent as May, Stewart was making us chuckle with a new sultry photo on Instagram, clearly having a good time. She also has a new show, "Down and Dirty" and a Netflix documentary on tap. And since she's known for showing us not only how to make our homes and gardens more beautiful, but how to avoid our own crazy injuries (like "avocado hand") we feel for her all the more.

Fortunately, Stewart appears to have many friends wishing her well — and sending her some lovely get well flowers, which she also posted on Instagram (click on the image to scroll through):

"Thank you @drbhanusali @susangutfreund and @kathysloane1 for such beautiful flowers !!! They brighten my room and are so lovely to look at."

Almost as lovely as if she'd picked them herself! Get well soon, Ms. Stewart!

