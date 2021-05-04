Mark Wahlberg shares before-and-after pics showing 20-pound weight gain

Mark Wahlberg is sharing photos of his recent physical transformation.

The “Wahlburgers” star, 49, revealed he has gained about 20 pounds for a movie role, and he shared before-and-after pics on Instagram as evidence.

“From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now,” he captioned the photo. “Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking.”

In an earlier post, he showed off his current physique at the gym.

“Kenny’s down 50 and I’m up about 20 😂 Inspired to be better! I’m going up another 20,” he wrote in the caption. “Yes it’s for a role.”

His latest transformation photos earned him plenty of praise on Instagram, including a supportive message from fellow actor Mario Lopez.

“Yo. You wear mad chubby well homie!” Lopez wrote in the comments.

Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea, also had nothing but love for her husband’s current look.

“And it looks just as hot in person baby,” she commented on his latest Instagram post with a red heart emoji.

Wahlberg is undergoing this transformation for his part as a boxer-turned-priest in the upcoming biopic "Father Stu."

"After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I'm challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks," he said during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month.

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible, and I'm like, 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,'" he added. "I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny's. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I can possibly get my hands on.”

Wahlberg’s recent post also comes a few weeks after he shared that his mother, Alma Wahlberg, had died at age 78.

“My angel. Rest in peace,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of his late mom.

His brother, singer Donnie Wahlberg, also paid tribute to their mother, who had been a beloved fixture of their family reality show, “Wahlburgers.”

“I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman,” he wrote on Instagram. “My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

Mark Wahlberg also paid tribute to his mother with a photo of her with his wife and his kids, Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace.

"Miss you grandma," he captioned the post.