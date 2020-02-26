Give Mark Wahlberg some bone broth and less than a week, and he'll knock off 10 pounds just like that.

The famously fit actor shared some of his workout and eating routines with Ellen DeGeneres on her show Wednesday, including how he quickly shed some pounds following his most recent movie.

"I was kind of from the old school, bodybuilding philosophy that you had to eat all this ridiculous amounts of protein,'' he said. "I was eating every three hours, but the last movie that I did, I started having some issues because of eating so much.

"I was eating so much protein, I was storing it and using it other than building lean muscle, so I was getting a leaky gut, so I just literally did a bone broth fast."

Wahlberg, 48, said he lost 10 pounds in five days by drinking bone broth, which is made primarily from boiling animal bones, although many store-bought bone broths contain preservatives.

Proponents enjoy it because it's high in protein, and its minerals are thought to help with digestive issues.

Wahlberg told DeGeneres that going through the bone broth fast wasn't all roses.

"First day, nobody wanted to be around me,'' he said. "I was miserable. Then I started having more energy.

"I'm so lucky and fortunate to have my job and do what I do that there isn't anything I wouldn't do to prepare."

The discussion arose after DeGeneres asked Wahlberg about his feud with Dr. Mehmet Oz, who says breakfast is not an important meal when you believe in an intermittent fasting program. Wahlberg countered by telling TMZ that "I gotta have my breakfast before I work out."

DeGeneres sided with Oz.

"I do the intermittent fasting,'' she said. "I don't think you have to get up and eat before you do anything."

Wahlberg says the trends have continued to alternate over the past few years, from eating every three hours to intermittent fasting and skipping breakfast.

"I don't want to give Dr. Oz any credit, though, because you know what happened with Dr. Oz? He's like three years late,'' Wahlberg said. "Everybody's been doing intermittent fasting. ... But I do understand exactly what he's saying. It's worked for him."

Wahlberg said that Oz is coming to work out with him at Wahlberg's F45 gym on Thursday. Wahlberg promoted the benefits of the high-intensity, 45-minute workout with an Instagram photo of his fit figure last year in which he wrote that "age is just a number."