Mark Wahlberg dishes on workout with Dr. Oz: 'I squashed him like a grape'

Mark Wahlberg and Dr. Mehmet Oz finally got together in the gym for a workout last week to settle their feud after ongoing trash talk about the importance of eating breakfast.

The famously fit actor told Harry Smith on TODAY Monday that there was a decisive outcome.

"Oh, I squashed him like a grape,'' Wahlberg said. "That poor thing, he didn't know what was happening."

However, while Oz lost the battle, he may have won the war. After their workout, both posted on Instagram that Wahlberg was joining #TeamNoBreakfast, if only for a short time.

"I squished him like a grape,'' Wahlberg wrote. "But I’m going to skip breakfast tomorrow."

In his post, Oz wrote,"I can’t feel my body — but all worth it to bring @markwahlberg over to #TeamNoBreakfast (even if just for a day.)"

The two worked out together at an F45 gym in Sherman Oaks, California. Wahlberg is an investor in F45 Training.

"I don't think he knew what he was getting himself into, but he was a trooper,'' Wahlberg told Smith.

Wahlberg, 48, has promoted the benefits of the high-intensity, 45-minute workout, showing off his fit figure on Instagram last year.

His feud with Oz, 59, began when the celebrity doc said breakfast is not an important meal when you believe in an intermittent fasting program. Wahlberg countered by telling TMZ, "I gotta have my breakfast before I work out.'"

Actor and host Mario Lopez, a fellow F45 enthusiast, joined Wahlberg and Oz during their hard workout, with Wahlberg again joking afterward that Oz was lucky to make it through.

"What was the most impressive thing about the workout?" Oz asked Wahlberg in a video he posted on Instagram.

"Ah, that you didn't pull out your portable defibrillator you got in your back pocket,'' he said.