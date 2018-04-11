Mariah Carey reveals struggles with bipolar disorder

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Mariah Carey revealed in a new interview this week that she has been struggling with bipolar disorder for more than 15 years.

The five-time Grammy winner told People magazine she was first diagnosed a week after an incident of erratic behavior on MTV's "Total Request Live" in 2001, hosted then by TODAY anchor Carson Daly.

Mariah Carey has revealed her struggles with bipolar disorder in the latest issue of People magazine. People

"I'm hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone,'' Carey told People in an issue that hits newsstands on Friday.

"It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you, and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me."

Carey admitted that for many years she was not only going untreated for bipolar disorder, she also was living in fear that someone would expose that she was suffering from mental illness.