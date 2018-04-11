Mariah Carey reveals struggles with bipolar disorder

"I was so terrified of losing everything,'' she told People. "I convinced myself the only way to deal with this was to not deal with this."

The pop star suffers from bipolar II disorder, which is characterized by periods of depression, mood swings and hypomania.

"I thought working and promoting for days in a row without sleeping was just part of my life,'' she said. "I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down.

"It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually I would just hit a wall."

That lack of energy was a characteristic of her depressive episodes.

"I would feel so tired, lonely and sad, even guilty that I wasn't doing what I needed to be doing for my career,'' she said.

Carey said she was inspired by several stars who have stepped forward recently to talk about their struggles with mental illness, including Demi Lovato, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lady Gaga and NBA star Kevin Love. Daly also revealed his own struggle with anxiety on TODAY last month.

On Wednesday the singer tweeted the People story along with a message to fans: "I'm grateful to be sharing this part of my journey with you."