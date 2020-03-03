Why talking about women's health is so important to Maria Shriver

The 3rd hour of TODAY and Maria Shriver are starting March by examining the state of women's health. Read on to find out why this topic is so important to Maria, and if you'd like to hear more from her, you can sign up for her weekly Sunday Paper newsletter here.

What is the state of women’s health in America? It’s a question the vast majority of doctors still can’t answer.

Most women I meet and speak to tell me their doctors often don’t have the answers they seek about their health. They tell me their doctors say things like, “we don’t know” or “we just don’t have the research or the knowledge.” It’s a frustration I hear over and over again from women who feel they have nowhere to turn and no one to ask. Now, women are finally taking their own health into their own hands to become educated, empowered, and engaged in their own well-being.

That’s why I’m so excited that the 3rd hour of TODAY is embarking on this State of Women’s Health series. For just about a year, we’ve brought you stories of those who are disrupting the women’s health space. Now, we’re taking a look at what women themselves feel about their financial health, their mental health, their sexual health, and their physical health.

I hope women who watch this series will walk away feeling empowered to trust their own gut, comforted knowing they're not alone in their feelings, and motivated to share information that will benefit us all. So, keep the questions coming, we’ll try to find the answers for you, but know that the more we push, the more powerful we are.

Maria Shriver