Maria Menounos celebrated a different kind of anniversary this week. Six months ago, the E! News host underwent a risky surgery to remove a brain tumor, and on Friday she shared a throwback video from the early days of her recovery.

The clip shows Menounos, 39, being spoon-fed broth just 24 hours after her highly invasive surgery. While Menounos is visibly weak and alludes to feeling nauseous, she also seems remarkably like herself, smiling and even cracking jokes with her friends.

"I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after," Menounos wrote in the caption, though, "It was hard to keep my eyes open bc i was seeing double at this point."

She continued, "I’ve received so many messages from people saying that my story has helped them, and on my 6 month anniversary I wanted to share this so if you are about to go through this you can see with your own eyes what it can be like. Everyone is different ... but if I can ease your fears a bit I would like to."

Menounos also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of having a strong support network. "Also want to stress the importance of friends!" she added. "It’s a journey and you need help so don’t be afraid to ask for it. Forever grateful to ... all my amazing friends who helped me through this!"

Menounos told People in July that her diagnosis came after she began experiencing dizziness, headaches and slurred speech. Having watched her mom struggle with brain cancer, she asked a doctor for some tests that revealed a benign tumor the size of a golf ball. She underwent surgery on June 8.

As of August, Menounos was making great strides in her recovery, with just a bit of lingering dizziness and occasional trouble chewing. We hope that things only improve for the TV host and applaud her for so vulnerably sharing the realities of undergoing a major surgery — and for using her platform to spread a message of hope.