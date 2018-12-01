This man jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge – and lived

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

As the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain draw attention to the public health crisis of depression and mental illness, Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Kevin Hines, who survived a suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge and now is spreading a message of hope. “Your thoughts don’t have to become your actions,” he says. If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, available 24 hours every day.