Madonna is opening up about being in a coma and her health scare over the summer, calling the fact that she’s alive a “f---ing miracle.”

During her Dec. 16 stop in Brooklyn, New York, on her Celebration Tour, the 65-year-old took a moment to thank the “important people” in the crowd who were with her in the hospital room as she experienced a severe bacterial infection.

“There’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital,” she said. “I don’t even remember, I passed out on the bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU. Thank you, Shioban.”

Madonna added, “She saved my life.”

The “Material Girl” singer revealed that she was in an induced coma for 48 hours, adding that the only voice she heard for the whole time was that of her Kabbalah teacher saying, “‘Squeeze my hand.’”

When she “first became conscious” after waking up from the coma, Madonna said she saw her six children surrounding her. She joked, “I have to almost die to get all my kids in one room.”

In June, Madonna had developed a "serious" bacterial infection that kept her in the ICU for "several" days, her manager, Guy Oseary, shared at the time. She was expected to make a full recovery.

She had to postpone and reschedule shows on her international tour but later announced the new dates in August.

In July, Madonna posted a health update and selfie to Instagram, writing that her first thought when she woke up in the hospital was "my children."

“My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she continued. "I didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.”

She added, “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

A bacterial infection is defined by Cleveland Clinic as “any illness or condition caused by bacterial growth or poisons.” Bacterial infections can affect your skin, gastrointestinal tract, lungs, heart, brain or any other part of your body.

On July 27, Madonna shared an Instagram video dancing around what appeared to be her bathroom to her hit “Lucky Star,” thanking her supporters post-hospitalization.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” Madonna wrote, celebrating 40 years since the release of her debut album, “Madonna.” “Thank you to all of my fans and friends!”

“You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album,” she added.