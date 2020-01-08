Justin Bieber reveals Lyme disease diagnosis: 'I've been battling and overcoming'

Wednesday, Justin Bieber revealed on social media that he has Lyme disease and is suffering from a serious case of chronic mono. The 25-year-old singer also explained that his health issues will be explored in a new docu-series coming soon to YouTube.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a TMZ article.

"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" he continued. "It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP."

Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium carried and transmitted by deer ticks, which are so small that people often don’t even see them. One common symptom of Lyme is a red rash on the skin (often called a bulls-eye rash, although the rash doesn’t always have a ring-within-a-ring appearance), that appears at the site of a tick bite usually within a week, but up to a month later. Some people may not experience a rash, or may mistake it for a spider bite.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most cases can be treated successfully with antibiotics, but if left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Approximately 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported each year in the U.S., but the agency says the actual number of people diagnosed could be 10 times that figure.

At press time, Beiber's post had more than 25,000 comments, even messages of support from celebrities like Chance the Rapper.

"GOD IS THE GREATEST NO CAP," the Chicago artist wrote in the comments.