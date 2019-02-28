Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 28, 2019, 8:25 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Luke Perry has been hospitalized, according to his rep.

The rep for the 52-year-old actor confirmed the news to TODAY Thursday, stating, "Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital."

The reason for Perry's hospitalization was not disclosed. Despite reports, he is not in a coma, the rep said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a 911 call Wednesday morning from a home in Sherman Oaks, California, for an unspecified medical request. The patient was transported to an area hospital, according to the LAFD.

Perry was hospitalized on the same day as an announcement involving the current "Riverdale" star's past "Beverly Hills, 90210" pals.

Most of the cast of the '90s teen drama — including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling — are set to return for a rebooted version of the show, with one big change. In "90210," they'll play "heightened versions" of themselves.

However, two of the show's most popular stars, Perry and Shannen Doherty, weren't mentioned among the returning alums.

Doherty on Thursday shared a throwback "Beverly Hills, 90210" pic of her with Perry as news spread of his hospitalization.

"My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this," she wrote.

Ziering also posted a picture, writing, "No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery."

When Perry, who played Dylan McKay on the beloved original series, visited TODAY in 2017, he noted that he and the rest of the classic cast had heard the buzz about a possible reboot.

"We have talked about it recently," Perry revealed, adding that he "very much would be interested in doing it this time."