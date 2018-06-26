Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

This summer, be especially vigilant about a tiny menace that could spoil your appetite for years.

A bite from the lone star tick — “a very aggressive tick that bites humans,” as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes it — can lead people to develop an allergy to red meat and, in some cases, dairy. Experts who have been monitoring the strange sensitivity, known as an alpha-gal allergy, for years say the number of people affected just keeps rising.

There are now about 5,000 known cases of the allergy in the U.S. alone, said Dr. Scott Commins, an allergist and associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine.

That’s up from 3,500 cases just two years ago. Doctors at Commins’ allergy clinic see almost 10 new patients with the allergy a week, he said.