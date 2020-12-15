Lizzo speaks out after people criticized her for doing a 10-day smoothie detox

Lizzo is responding to backlash after revealing that she completed a 10-day smoothie detox.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 32, recently shared a video on TikTok showing what she did during her 10-day cleanse, which involved drinking green smoothies, taking supplements and eating various foods including nuts and cucumbers in apple cider vinegar.

Lizzo also noted in a caption that people should not try a detox without consulting an expert, posting the message, “Disclaimer: I was practicing safe detox methods (with) a nutritionist. Do not try without research.”

In a follow-up video, she shared how the detox went and said she was pleased with the results.

“This is the final day. Let me give you a full twirl. I feel amazing and I think that it’s just great to reset your stomach and reset things, especially when you deal with gastrointestinal issues like I do,” she said.

Her videos sparked some criticism in the comments, with some people questioning the effectiveness of detox regimens, and accusing Lizzo of promoting an unhealthy trend.

“This is the product of the toxic diet industry and self proclaimed nutrition gurus,” one person commented on her original clip.

“(Detoxification) is pointless just eat regular fruits and eggs,” another person wrote.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Lizzo defended her personal choice to do the 10-day cleanse, explaining why she felt it was the right decision for her health and her body.

@lizzo Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️ ♬ original sound - lizzo

“I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case,” she said. “In reality, November stressed me the f--- out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things, and things that f---ed my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.

"I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my results," she added. "My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability.”

She also reminded people to not listen to others who criticize them for what they choose to do with their bodies.

“Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!!” she wrote in a caption over her video. “I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves.”

Lizzo often speaks out about body positivity, and in another recent TikTok video, she was vulnerable and honest about how she sometimes deals with negative thoughts about her own body.

"I came home and took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all these really negative thoughts about myself," she said in the clip.

"Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me? Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true,'" she said. "And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' and hating my body. And normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this but I don't and that's OK too."

In a follow-up clip, she shared how she treats herself kindly and works to embrace her body to move through these difficult moments of self-doubt.

"Woke up feeling better," she explained in the caption of a follow-up video. "Not 100% but I’m getting there. Gave the parts of me I hated last night a rub & a hug ❤️ issss a new day."