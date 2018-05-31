'Eating just made me sicker': Why celiac disease is such a frustrating diagnosis

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

After giving birth to her son in April 2017, Rachel Carlson was confused — she was still nauseated. The queasy feeling she had during her pregnancy wasn't going away.

“I thought it had to do with post-birth healing. It was painful and upsetting,” Carlson, 36, of Pittsburgh, told TODAY.

Months later, Carlson still felt sick. Her obstetrician tested her liver and gall bladder function. They looked healthy, but a blood test revealed she was anemic. Carlson started taking iron, yet her symptoms still didn’t subside and her appetite waned.

“I was eating one meal a day and I was starving,” she said. “Eating just made me sicker.”

She dropped 50 pounds and was constantly anxious. Finally, her primary care doctor tested Carlson for celiac disease. The blood test was positive — she would have to be gluten free for the rest of her life.

When Rachel Carlson discovered she had celiac disease, she was devastated. She loves eating and tries new foods and restaurants for her job. Courtesy Rachel Carlson

“This just rocked my world. I am the Yelp community manager; I eat for my job,” Carlson said.

Carlson is one of the estimated 3 million people in the U.S. living with celiac disease. It's difficult to identify— some people go years before getting a diagnosis — and it doesn't always cause symptoms. The only treatment is a gluten-free diet. But because gluten is so difficult to avoid, nearly half of diagnosed celiac patients continue to suffer symptoms, according to recent research.

The disease is defined as “an inability to tolerate the protein that comes from wheat, barley and rye,” said Dr. Ivor Hill, director of the Celiac Disease Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

While Carlson doesn’t recall many symptoms before 2017, she remembered that in 2003 she experienced serious “brain fog,” a common symptom of celiac disease.

“I thought I had a brain tumor. I didn’t realize it was celiac,” she said.