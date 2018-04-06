Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals he has shingles (and is quarantined from baby son)

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Any news that emerges about Lin-Manuel Miranda tends to be good — like a Tony award for his Broadway smash "Hamilton," or the birth of his second son. But this time, the news is not so great: Miranda has developed shingles.

Cheer up, Lin-Manuel! NBC / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

He tweeted about the development on Thursday, which came as something of a double-whammy:

Hey, cool story

This isn't a migraine, it's shingles!

Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby,

in a Phantom mask til further notice https://t.co/LkH8PvhRWh — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 5, 2018

Miranda, 38, has a 3-year-old son, Sebastian, but Francisco was just born in February.

At least the writer/director/performer has a sense of humor about the whole thing:

Footage of me yesterday when I found out pic.twitter.com/03ItZgNrkv — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 5, 2018

"Shameless" star Emmy Rossum, who also starred in the 2004 film version of "The Phantom of the Opera," jumped in:

Available for duets while you have the mask anyway — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) April 5, 2018

But on Friday he did clear up one detail: No mask. Ah well! Though now we know: he's staying at his parents' home while ailing.

Things This Article Taught Me:

I can’t post jokes anywhere NEAR my health status, cuz they’ll be printed as fact. Sorry.

I’m fine. Not wearing a mask.🤣

My eyes are fine, they were just dilated for the checkup, which is routine.

Staying at my folks’ house, up the street. https://t.co/HlhmnTqTMD — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 6, 2018

Shingles is a viral infection that expresses itself first as chickenpox, according to WebMD; both ailments come from the same virus. But shingles is more severe and can be lingering, and is often accompanied by shooting pains. Stress is often a factor in "waking up" the virus, which post-chickenpox infection lingers dormant in the body. A shingles vaccine for people over 50 is currently available.

Shingles can't be passed from person to person, says the CDC, but an unvaccinated baby or a young person who hasn't had chickenpox can develop chickenpox from a carrier, which is why Miranda can't be around Francisco right now.

“I didn’t realize babies come with hats.”

-Toby Ziegler, The West Wing pic.twitter.com/OhoYQI3JYY — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 13, 2018

The virus can last from three to five weeks, according to NIH.