Life coach shares 3 questions to ask yourself this week

As a life coach and trainer of life coaches, I help people get unstuck, get clear about what they want and overcome the obstacles to get it. The goals I am helping the women with on the Beach Busters challenge will help them refocus on their health and wellness. And that means getting clear about what’s been in the way of being consistent and effective with your health and fitness goals. Often, that means peeling back the layers to better understand the fears, habits or distractions that get in your way.

During the first week, I asked our three ladies and viewers to ask themselves, “What do you want?”, “Why do you want it?”and “What will you have to change to get it?” Now, these next questions are about tackling some of the common obstacles and embracing strategies that can move you forward.

Ask yourself:

1. When is it time to say “no” to in order to create more time and space in your life?

Setting boundaries will free up time that you can use for the things that matter most, like getting that workout in or prepping healthy meals. Make a list of your top three priorities and work everything else around those priorities.

If you struggle with saying no, here are a few phrases you can use to soften the tone.

I’d love to help, but I just can’t right now.

It’s so hard for me to say no to you, but I have to.

I’m stressing myself out with the number of things on my plate.

Or if you aren’t really sure, just say, “Let me think about that and get back to you.” That’ll give you time to get your together and then say no.

2. What little things can I do daily to love and be good to myself?

Simple acts like taking a walk, drinking more water or even accepting a compliment with a simple “thank you” are all ways to be good to yourself. The more you practice self-love, the more likely you are to keep your word to yourself when it comes to your goals and vision. At the end of the day, make a list of the little things you did to be good to yourself.

If you didn’t do the things you had intended, don’t beat yourself up. The fact that you’re thinking about it says you are serious about wanting to do better — and that deserves some credit. Instead, make a plan for tomorrow. What will you do to be good to yourself?

3. What could you look forward to in the next week?

Positive emotion helps you set better goals and persevere towards those goals. So be intentional about cultivating positive emotion. Anticipation is a happiness trigger that boosts your levels of positive emotion. Whether it’s connecting with a friend, a long bubble bath or time for your favorite hobby, creating something in your schedule to look forward to boosts your happiness. So plan it, look forward to it, then do it — and enjoy!

Slowing down to coach yourself by asking powerful questions that get you to reflect on small changes you can make will make all the difference in getting unstuck from the habits that throw your health and wellness goals off track. So get out your journal or talk it through with a friend. These three questions will get you off to a great start.