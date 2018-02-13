Lesley Murphy on her body after a double mastectomy: 'I feel strong'

Health & Wellness

Lesley Murphy wants fans to know she's feeling stronger than ever after having a double mastectomy last year.

The former "Bachelor" contestant underwent a preventative double mastectomy in April 2017 after learning she carries the BRCA2 gene mutation, which would have put her at a higher risk for breast cancer. Three months later, she underwent reproductive surgery and documented her journey on social media. Now, she says, her decision has helped her connect with countless others.

"I'm still inundated with messages from people of all walks of life," Murphy, whose mother is a breast cancer survivor, told People magazine. "I had no idea the impact it would have."

My Sunday best, or what I could manage to put on today with limited arm movements.🤷🏼‍♀️My mom washed and dried my hair today. She dresses me in the mornings. She also measures my drains twice daily which are the tubes you see coming out of my lovely red apron I never take off. She's the freaking best. She slept in my hospital room and bed at home for the first few nights, helping me in and out of bed and giving me meds at horrid hours to control the pain. I have to sleep on my back in the exact same position every night. Sometimes when I make the wrong movements it feels like my chest is detaching from my body, but all in all, I think my upper half is healing nicely! Sure, it's sunken in and lumpy because what you see are deflated expanders that were put in which will gradually get filled every 2-3 weeks as I get ready for reconstructive surgery. Hopefully by then the permanent marker will be off my body😂I feel lucky because my surgeons only made one vertical incision on the lower half of both breasts while saving skin & nipple. So while all breast tissue is (hopefully) gone, I retained some of the old me! Happy Sunday. God is good.🙌🏻💞 #LesleysBreasties #LesNipsBRCAintheBud #BreastCancerAwareness #FightLikeAGirl

The 30-year-old journalist, who's currently appearing on the spinoff series "Bachelor Winter Games," told People she's still getting used to her new body.

Happy with a 100% chance of swollen😌Exchange surgery was a success and a huge difference from the double mastectomy surgery. After 3 hours I woke up and drank some ginger ale, saw my mom, discussed things with my sweet nurse and was wheeled out of my favorite hospital...where I felt like we hit every bump in the road on the way home😝Ouuuuch. My plastic surgeon said he tried many different variations and sizes and after consulting every woman in the hospital😉he decided on 500 CC implants, which is actually smaller than my expander size when you take into consideration those CCs plus the bulky expander. Dr. Wright, thank you for ridding me of those boulders and giving me my normalcy back! You are a magician and I am in awe of your talents. Thanks also to everyone @uamshealth for treating me like a queen ever since I first walked through your doors at the beginning of March. What an incredible experience this has been.💗💞#lesleysbreasties #lesnipsbrcainthebud #breastcancerawareness

"I was never attached to my breasts, but they were still a body part that grew on me for 29 years," said the star. "Even some mornings when I wake up now, my breasts feel foreign. But I’m getting there. And I love them now."

Although she's using a scar therapy product called Embrace Scar Therapy, Murphy says she's not concerned with hiding her scars, but rather helping them heal.

"I love the scars. I don’t wish them away," she said. "They make me feel strong and brave and courageous."

