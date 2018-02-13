Lesley Murphy on her body after a double mastectomy: 'I feel strong'

share tweet pin email

Lesley Murphy wants fans to know she's feeling stronger than ever after having a double mastectomy last year.

The former "Bachelor" contestant underwent a preventative double mastectomy in April 2017 after learning she carries the BRCA2 gene mutation, which would have put her at a higher risk for breast cancer. Three months later, she underwent reproductive surgery and documented her journey on social media. Now, she says, her decision has helped her connect with countless others.

"I'm still inundated with messages from people of all walks of life," Murphy, whose mother is a breast cancer survivor, told People magazine. "I had no idea the impact it would have."

The 30-year-old journalist, who's currently appearing on the spinoff series "Bachelor Winter Games," told People she's still getting used to her new body.

"I was never attached to my breasts, but they were still a body part that grew on me for 29 years," said the star. "Even some mornings when I wake up now, my breasts feel foreign. But I’m getting there. And I love them now."

Although she's using a scar therapy product called Embrace Scar Therapy, Murphy says she's not concerned with hiding her scars, but rather helping them heal.

"I love the scars. I don’t wish them away," she said. "They make me feel strong and brave and courageous."