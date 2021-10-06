Lena Dunham opens up about body image, new husband Luis Felber

Lena Dunham continues to fight back against body shaming and its harmful effects on society.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dunham, who married musician Luis Felber last month, reflected on why she created “intense boundaries with the internet over the past few years.”

“It’s a little too easy to feel the glow of support and forget about the cesspool lurking behind it - so I took a peek,” the “Girls” creator wrote.

“One narrative I take issue with, largely because it’s a story I don’t want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television,” she noted.

Dunham, 35, has been open about her struggle with eating disorders and addiction. She celebrated three years of sobriety in April.

In February 2018, she disclosed she had a total hysterectomy because of her endometriosis, a condition in which tissue grows outside the uterus. That same year, she had an ovary removed and wrote an Instagram post discussing that she is living with fibromyalgia.

“…When will we stop equating thinness with health/happiness? Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain,” she wrote. “The pics I’m being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness."

Dunham added that the changes she’s made since getting sober and focusing on her health helped lead her to her husband.

“(who, by the way, doesn’t recognize me in those old photos because he sees how dimmed my light was.),” she revealed. “I say this for any person whose appearance has been changed with time, illness or circumstance — it’s okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional. I am, and I’m really enjoying it. Love you all.”

In the post, Dunham also shared that she and Felber, 35, recently returned from a quiet vacation where they “looked at bee hives & fields of wildflowers.”

Felber, who performs under the name Attawalpa, acknowledged in an interview with The New York Times that he and Dunham moved quickly. The pair began dating earlier this year.

"I think when you know, you know. I’ve only been alive for 35 years in this lifetime, and I think it’s another archaic thing for guys to hide their feelings,” he told the publication in September. "I’m way more into the flow of getting to know the person. And I think Lena’s the same, and I think — I’m going to sound cheesy — but when you find your soul mate, you just know.”