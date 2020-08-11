Lemons and oranges sold at Wegmans recalled due to listeria concerns

Wegmans is recalling certain types of lemons and oranges that were sold at stores in six states over concerns the items could pose a listeria risk if eaten.

The affected produce was sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, New York, according to a company announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration.

The affected lemons and oranges were sold between July 31 and Aug. 7. They include a 4-pound bag of Wegmans brand Valencia oranges (UPC: 7789052363), a 2-pound bag of Wegmans lemons (UPC: 7789015917) and bulk lemons (UPC: 4033.)

Other items that use fresh lemon, including seafood platters, fresh chicken meals and the store's AIP veggie pizza, are also subject to the recall. A full list of the affected items can be found on the Wegmans website.

The grocer also said it has placed automated calls to customers who purchased affected items and used their Shoppers Club card.

There have been no illnesses associated with the recall. However, customers are advised to return the products to their local Wegmans service desk for a full refund. Customers can also call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The recall was issued after Freshouse Produce, a Wegmans supplier, detected listeria on a piece of equipment at a packing facility.

Listeria monocytogenes are an organism that can cause serious and sometimes-fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with a weakened immune system. Healthy people can also have uncomfortable short-term symptoms, including a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the FDA.