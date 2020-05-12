The 'Lego Movie' has a new song on how to protect yourself from coronavirus

Not everything is awesome these days, but Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and their "Lego Movie" characters are here with tips on how kids (and adults!) can protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new PSA video, Pratt and Banks return as their characters, Emmet and Lucy, to sing a song that explains the best ways to avoid the virus.

There's a bit of banter (Emmet says he "didn't read" the other 18 books in the coronavirus novel series, and Lucy sets him straight about the origins of the COVID-19 name) before the pair launch into some helpful advice. "Do the five," says Emmet, explaining five easy steps to stay virus-free: washing hands, coughing or sneezing into an elbow, not touching your face, keeping a safe distance from other people, and staying home.

Lucy sums it up by saying people should remember "hands, elbow, face, space and home," then she repeats those words to the tune of "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes."

Add Lucy and Emmet, "Don't touch your eyes or ears or mouth or nose/Hands, elbows, face and space, stay at home!"

Emmet and Lucy wrap up their tune and Emmet holds his arms wide, clearly hoping for a hug from Lucy — but she's not having it, and backs away. He says he just wanted to share an "air hug," so they both open their arms to the camera and "air hug" their audience.

It's about as cute as "the apocalypse" — as Lucy terms the current events — can get, and good advice in the bargain.

Released in 2014, "The Lego Movie" was a computer-animated comedy about the block-based kids' building set and the mini-figures who live in a Lego-constructed world. It became a hit, grossing $468 million worldwide, spawning an Academy Award nomination for its song "Everything Is Awesome," and inspiring a sequel and spinoff movies.