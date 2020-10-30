LeAnn Rimes poses nude to show psoriasis flare-up, triggered by 2020 stress

Warning: LeAnn Rimes poses nude in the images below.

LeAnn Rimes had her psoriasis under control for 16 years — until 2020 hit.

In the past, the singer would desperately try to hide her flare-ups, but the 38-year-old is taking a different approach this time around.

In a new interview with Glamour, Rimes opens up about her lifelong journey with psoriasis and explains how the stress of this wild year led to a series of new flare-ups.

"All hell broke loose in the world—and inside of me, as I’m sure it did for so many other people amid this pandemic. Suddenly I went from doing what I love, and being surrounded by people, to just hanging around the house in sweats," she explained.

Psoriasis is a skin condition where your body makes new skin cells quickly. In most people, these skin cells build up in scaly, red patches called psoriasis plaques, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Stress can often trigger psoriasis flare-ups and Rimes has certainly had a lot to worry about this year. It would have been easy for the singer to hide out at home and ride out the flare-up away from the public eye, but she decided to open up about her experience this time.

The singer has made peace with her skin over the years. Sara Hertel

As part of her Glamour interview, the singer bared her skin in a revealing photo shoot and displays the flare-ups that have caused her to feel insecure since childhood. She also reveals her motivation for sharing her story.

"Maybe it’s the fact that this year has really put things into perspective, but I now feel like I’m at a point in my life where I just want to break out of that cage. We’re at a moment in time right now when we’re all being stripped of everything we thought we needed—and now we can see how worthy and good enough we are without all of the bullshit. We’re worthy without the makeup and the artifice. We’re worthy of love without having to work for it," she said.

Rimes bares her psoriasis flare-up as part of the photo shoot. Sara Hertel

Even though it was a bit intimidating to share something that's caused her so much stress over the years, Rimes admitted that the experience was cathartic.

"You know when you say something you’ve been holding in for so long, and it’s such a sigh of relief? That’s what these photos are to me. I needed this. My whole body—my mind, my spirit—needed this desperately," she said.

Rimes has been very open about her psoriasis over the years and told TODAY in 2017 that her skin has always been one of her biggest insecurities.

"I've had psoriasis since I was 2 and was 80% covered by the time I was 6, so I was constantly in a state of covering up everything as a kid and feeling really uncomfortable," she said at the time. "I didn't realize how much it had impacted my self-confidence and just really kind of feeling like a woman."

Today, the singer hopes her interview and photo shoot gives hope to other people who are dealing with psoriasis and inspires them to embrace their skin. She's also grateful that she's learned to accept her own skin throughout this process.

"Before this shoot, my husband would look at me like, “I don’t even see that,” which I obviously didn’t understand. I’d think, How can’t you see it?! It’s all over me! I think I see what he sees now," she said.