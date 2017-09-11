Lady Gaga says being open about her chronic pain is 'hard' but 'liberating'

share tweet pin email

A recent teaser for Lady Gaga’s new Netflix documentary, “Five Foot Two,” revealed an emotional moment in the pop star’s ongoing struggle with chronic pain. In the clip, she sits in a doctor’s office while someone reviews a treatment plan with her. The toll the pain has taken on her is evident.

Though the singer has been open about her condition during the past year, it was still difficult for her to address it in front of the documentary cameras.

Gaga, 31, teared up while discussing the topic at a press conference for “Five Foot Two” at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the movie premiered Friday night.

“It’s hard, but it’s liberating, too,” she said.

It was also challenging for “Five Foot Two” director Chris Moukarbel to capture the singer on film during those raw moments.

"It was incredibly hard, just on a basic, fundamental, human level, to be near somebody who’s experiencing pain like that and knowing there's nothing you can do,” he said.

Gaga said she tries to channel her pain into something positive for her and for viewers of her documentary.

"There is an element and a very strong piece of me that believes that pain is a microphone. My pain really does me no good unless I transform it into something that is,” she said. “So I hope that people watching it that do struggle with chronic pain know they’re not alone.”

“Five Foot Two” will debut on Netflix on Sept. 22.