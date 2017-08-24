share tweet pin email

It's the Lady Gaga fans rarely get to see — offstage, in pain, and alone.

In the upcoming Netflix documentary "Gaga: Five Foot Two," the pop superstar allows fans an unflinching look at her personal life — and considering her split last year from fiancé Taylor Kinney and her ongoing struggle with chronic pain, the all-access pass gets pretty intense.

On Thursday, the "Bad Romance" singer took to social media to share several short previews from the new doc, which will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival before debuting on Netflix on Sept. 22.

In one clip, Gaga is seen — sans makeup and flamboyant stage wear — sitting in a doctor's office somberly listening as a treatment plan for her chronic pain is described.

"Phase 1, let’s try to get you out of this intense pain that’s in your face,” the unnamed medical professional tells the singer. "... Phase 2, let’s try to get the muscles to re-educate. Phase 3, we do the blood spinning to try to cause regeneration.”

In another clip, the Grammy winner, 31, is heard sobbing on the phone to her best friend, celebrity stylist Brandon Maxwell, about the loneliness of fame.

"I’m alone, Brandon. Every night,” she tearfully tells him. "And all these people will leave, right? They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence."

#GagaFiveFootTwo, a @Netflix Original Documentary, Sept 22 worldwide 🎥 Art in collaboration with @dromsjel and @inezandvinoodh A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

In a third clip from the doc — which was directed by Emmy winner Chris Moukarbel — Gaga opens up about her feud with pop icon Madonna.

"The thing with, like, me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always. And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me," Gaga says. "The only thing that really bothers me about her is that —"

And just like that, the video cuts off. Argh, suspense!

We're pretty sure we speak for Gaga fans everywhere when we say we'll be glued to Netflix on Sept. 22!